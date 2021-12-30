COHOCTON — An Olean teenager has been arrested by New York State Police in connection to a fatal accident Wednesday in Cohocton.
Owen Kirsch, 19, was charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI at about 6 p.m., about two hours after the accident.
The police news blotter identified Kirsch as a resident of Olean, while a state police report indicates he is a resident of Naples, north of Cohocton.
According to the arrest report, this was Kirsch’s first DWI offense.
State police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Route 371 in Cohocton around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Both vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. The second vehicle, driven by Kirsch, struck the lead vehicle from behind.
State police confirm a passenger in the lead vehicle, Christina Hagadone, 63, of Cohocton, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The operator, Eric Anable, 54, of Wayland, was transported to Noyes Hospital for non-life-threatening-injuries. Two other passengers, Michael Hagadone, 46, of Cohocton, and Gregory Staley, 38, of Wayland, were transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries. Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.