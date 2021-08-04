OLEAN — In what seems like an annual summertime reminder, Olean city police are urging residents to lock their car doors following complaints of thefts from vehicles.
A rash of “car shopping” — thieves opening unlocked car doors and snatching unsecured and easy-to-grab property — has been reported, said Police Capt. Robert Blovsky, with more than a dozen reports made in the last few days. Many of the reports center around North 12th and North 13th streets, with as many as eight vehicle owners filing reports from a single street.
While major thefts — such as cellphones, firearms or large quantities of money — had not been reported, Blovsky said such thefts are a possibility for those who incorrectly think their cars are safe.
“People leave their cars unlocked — it’s an easy target,” he said. “They’ll grab change, whatever is easy to take ... sunglasses, things like that.”
“Either you forget or you’re naive about it,” Blovsky said, encouraging residents to make a habit of locking vehicles.
In some recent cases, Blovsky said, nothing may appear missing until the owner reaches for a pile of change or something else, only to discover their property missing. And it’s not just cars parked on the street.
“They’ll go into driveways, they’ll go into garages every now and then,” he said, noting many people do not lock their cars when parked in a garage. Several reports of suspicious persons entering garages at all hours of the day have also been reported.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has security camera footage of suspicious individuals in your neighborhood, call the police at (716) 376-5677.