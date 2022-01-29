OLEAN — An Olean man was apprehended Friday on suspicion that he made interstate threats to a lawyer representing a man accused of supporting a terrorist organization.
Luke Marshal Wenke, 29, of 322 N. 13th St., Olean, was apprehended by federal authorities in Olean Friday based on a criminal complaint for interstate communication of a threat, according to a source familiar with the apprehension. It was unclear Saturday morning if Wenke had been arraigned. The Niagara County Jail reported Saturday Wenke was being held on a U.S. Marshals Service remand.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York, which handles criminal prosecutions for the district in which the criminal complaint was filed, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
According to the complaint filed Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and available through the federal court system's online database, Wenke allegedly made contact with the defense lawyer for Benjamin Ryan Teeter.
Teeter pleaded guilty in December 2020 to conspiracy to provide support and resources to the Palestinian organization Hamas, which has been classified by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization. Teeter's sentencing has been rescheduled several times, according to court records, with the latest being earlier this month.
Teeter is considered a member of the "Boogaloo Bois," identified by the Justice Department as "domestic violent extremists," known for attending protests while carrying arms and espousing antigovernmental ideals. Several members of the group have been charged with federal crimes.
It was unclear if Wenke is a member of the group, but investigators said Wenke professes to have a possibly romantic obsession with Teeter.
On Sept. 20, 2020, Wenke allegedly began emailing the lawyer about Teeter and claimed the lawyer was not appropriately representing his client. The investigation found that between then and Jan. 24, 2022, Wenke had sent approximately 76 emails and at least two phone calls to the lawyer. In addition to attempting direct contact, Wenke made a tweet saying he considered going to Minneapolis to scare the lawyer in his office. The complaint claimed Wenke attempted to visit the law office in July 2021 and was turned away by security.
The complaint also states an FBI special agent contacted Wenke on the same day, telling Wenke his actions were making people nervous and asked him to abide by the lawyer’s wishes and cease contact.
In an email several weeks later, in response to the lawyer asking Wenke to stop contacting him, Wenke allegedly called the lawyer several anti-Semitic slurs, adding, “Very proud of myself for being a dead end distraction for your FBI friends to pay attention to.”
Between September and November 2021, Wenke purchased several lower receivers for AR-15-pattern rifles at Federal Firearm Licensee in Buffalo, telling the the employees he was trying to build an “AR.” The complaint did not specify what Wenke meant. Wenke later sent an email to the lawyer stating, “Time to go to Ohio and get my toy.”
On Nov. 15, 2021, Wenke emailed the lawyer, “I will email you all I want. Nothing illegal here.” The email also contained statements expressing Wenke’s political views. The lawyer emailed Wenke back asking him to stop emailing and to leave him alone, adding Teeter had no interest in communicating with him. Wenke emailed back, “Ok I was being playful somewhat but now I’m mad,” and continued ranting about the perceived injustices he believed Teeter was experiencing.
Throughout January, Wenke allegedly continued to make contact with the lawyer through email, text messages and handwritten letters, some of which were signed “Carl Paladino” but are believed to be from Wenke. Contacts from both Wenke and those signed by Paladino contained the phrase, “Unlike John McCain, I’ve never been captured.”
The complaint said that in an email Sunday, Wenke informed the lawyer of his plans to make phone calls to find personal information about the lawyer and use the internet to ruin his business, adding, “My leveraging against you will never end until you just forfeit already and do a better job according to MY standards.” Later in the email, Wenke wrote, “I will gladly take a steel chair to your face until I get what I want here. You don’t respect me… but you will.”
In another email Sunday, after the lawyer said if Wenke wanted to fight he could go to Minneapolis and meet him in person, Wenke expressed excitement and said, “This fight will happen, do not fear and do not worry.” Wenke later sent another email allegedly taunting the lawyer and copied the FBI Special Agent handling Teeter’s case. This email included a screen shot of an aerial view of the lawyer’s personal residence on a map and travel time to his house from Wenke’s location.
Monday, the lawyer received a handwritten letter postmarked Jan. 19 purporting to be from Paladino and is believed to be from Wenke. The letter included the sentence, “Yes, I the great, Carol Paladino do personally know Mr. Wenke. Don’t make me come out there and finish this all myself.”
Wenke is a former chairman of the Cattaraugus County Libertarian Party and previously sought the national chairmanship for the party. He ran for Cattaraugus County coroner in 2019, receiving 500 votes, or 3%.
