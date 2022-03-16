BUFFALO — An Olean man previously charged with making interstate threats now faces federal charges of cyberstalking.
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross said Wednesday that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Luke Marshall Wenke, 29, of 322 N. 13th St., Olean. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, Benjamin Ryan Teeter, an acquaintance of Wenke’s in Minneapolis, Minn., was arrested Sept. 3, 2020.
Teeter was charged federally with conspiracy to provide material support and resources to Hamas, a Palestinian organization classified by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2020.
The complaint states that on Sept. 22, 2020, Wenke began sending a series of threatening communications via email, text message, letters and telephone to an attorney representing the individual arrested, based on Wenke’s belief that the attorney was not adequately representing the individual. Investigators said Wenke professes to have a possibly romantic obsession with Teeter.
The complaint states that in a Jan. 23 email, Wenke stated in part, “I will gladly take a steel chair to your face until I get what I want here. You don't respect me...but you will.”
Wenke sent another email on Jan. 24, which contained a photograph of the attorney’s residence.
Wenke was apprehended Jan. 28 by federal authorities in Olean. The Niagara County Jail reported Jan. 29 Wenke was being held on a U.S. Marshals Service remand.
Wenke is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before the U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr.
Wenke is a former chairman of the Cattaraugus County Libertarian Party and previously sought the national chairmanship for the party. He ran for Cattaraugus County coroner in 2019, receiving 500 votes, or 3%. The Libertarian party has since disassociated itself from Wenke due to his behavior prior to September 2020.
The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia and the Olean Police Department, under the direction of Chief Ron Richardson.