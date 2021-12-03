The Olean City and Allegany-Limestone Central schools closed all of their district buildings on Friday, citing an alleged threat of violence made on social media.
According to the Allegany-Limestone district website, all students in grades PK through 12 went to remote learning Friday. No busses are running and no students are to be on campus, the post said.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The online threat made to an Allegany-Limestone student via social media allegedly showed a photo of guns on a bed and warned the student not to come to school.
Calls made to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.
A post on the Olean district website said schools are closed due to “an unspecified social media threat that was made last night and is being investigated by the authorities.”
Although the initial threat “appears to be tied to another school,” the post read, Olean schools went remote “out of an abundance of caution.” There will be no bus transportation and students are not to report to school.
According to Olean police, the Allegany-Limestone student who received the warning on social media had previously attended Olean schools and recently transferred to Allegany-Limestone.
Batavia Schools are also closed today due to threats.