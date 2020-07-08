New York State Police made more than a dozen arrests and seized $27,000 in illegal fireworks leading up to the Fourth of July.
Due to the number of complaints over illegal fireworks from the public across the state, state police details targeted people bringing illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania into New York.
Troopers in Troop A, which includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, were visible along state highways and in the towns where they patrol, enforcing New York’s fireworks laws.
As a result of the enforcement period, the state police arrested 21 individuals and charged them with unlawfully dealing with fireworks. Additional charges are pending in some cases.
As a result of the arrests, more than $27,000 in illegal fireworks were seized.