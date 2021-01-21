LEWISTON — More than 900 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday.
CBP officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo at the bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as phone accessories for further examination. The truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination that revealed anomalies in the trailer.
An inspection of the shipment revealed multiple pallets with boxes that contained vacuum-sealed bags.
CBP officers then performed a thorough inventory of the shipment that resulted in the seizure of 840 packages of marijuana that together weighed 936 pounds. The contents of the vacuum-sealed bags field-tested positive for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of $1.9 million.￼
"The enforcement efforts throughout our ports of entry remains high," said Acting Port Director Mark MacVittie. "Our officers continue to disrupt criminal activity and are dedicated to keeping dangerous drugs from our communities."
The Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York state, continue to add to the more than 1,600 drug seizures since travel restrictions were implemented last March.