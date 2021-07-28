MOUNT MORRIS — A former long-term substitute teacher in the Dansville Central School District was arrested by state police earlier this week after images of child pornography and chats related to child exploitation were allegedly discovered on his electronic devices.
Geneseo-based troopers charged Derek R. Hagen, 29, of Mount Morris, with two counts of felony possession of sexual performance by a child. Hagen was issued an Aug. 11 appearance ticket for Mount Morris Village Court and released.
Authorities said the investigation originated from April 13 cyber tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Albany-based Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
State police followed up on the tips, searching electronic items belonging to Hagen and his residence. Troopers said the Mount Morris Police Department assisted with the search of the residence.
Dansville school officials said Hagen had been employed by the district during the 2020-21 academic year as a remedial teaching substitute and English for Speakers of Other Languages substitute, and as a teacher for the 2021 summer school clinic. Officials said Hagen is no longer employed by the district.