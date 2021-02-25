CERES, Pa. — A Little Genesee, N.Y., man faces felony charges that he assaulted two women in a Ceres incident on Feb. 21.
Skyler J. Hess, 18, of 8346 Wells Road East, is charged with two counts of strangulation, second-degree felonies; two counts of simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors; and two counts each of harassment and disorderly conduct, all summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, Lewis Run-based state police responded to a report of an assault at 11:34 p.m. Feb. 21 at a residence in Ceres Township. Hess was involved in a physical altercation with two females at the residence, allegedly strangling both of them, the complaint stated.
Hess was arraigned before on-call District Judge Dom Cercone and released on $30,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for March 8 before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport.