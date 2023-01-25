Police report image

ARCADE -- A Delevan man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer on Monday.

Arcade police reported Tuesday that they were notified of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at around 1:53 p.m. on North Street. Police Chief Matthew Krist reported that he arrived on the scene and found that a 31-year-old Delevan man was struck by a tractor trailer.

 

