ARCADE -- A Delevan man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer on Monday.
Arcade police reported Tuesday that they were notified of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at around 1:53 p.m. on North Street. Police Chief Matthew Krist reported that he arrived on the scene and found that a 31-year-old Delevan man was struck by a tractor trailer.
The pedestrian and driver of the truck were not identified, and police reported that based on witnesses who said the man had run out into the roadway no charges would be filed against the driver.
Police were assisted by the Wyoming County Sheriff Office Crash Management Unit and state officials as the collision involved a commercial vehicle. The street was closed for about three hours due to the crash and investigation.