OLEAN — First responder agencies from across the state are coming to the city for training exercises.
The city of Olean police and fire departments reported that beginning Tuesday a number of agencies have come to Olean for training exercises. The exercises will culminate Thursday on the 900 block of North Union Street with an active shooter drill.
“Residents will see a high first responder presence with men and women in tactical/military style uniforms and equipment. Please avoid this area if possible as there will be traffic restrictions as well as cordoned off security check points near the site,” city fire Chief Tim Richardson and city police Chief Ron Richardson said in a joint statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience but this training is critical to aiding our first responders in being better trained to handle these unfortunate incidents.”
Along with North Union Street, the blocks limited to just local traffic during the exercise include the 100 block of Gardiner Avenue, the 900 block of Maple Street, and the 100 block of West Forest Street.