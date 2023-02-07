Olean Police Cruiser
Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — First responder agencies from across the state are coming to the city for training exercises.

The city of Olean police and fire departments reported that beginning Tuesday a number of agencies have come to Olean for training exercises. The exercises will culminate Thursday on the 900 block of North Union Street with an active shooter drill.

 

