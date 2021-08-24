BUFFALO — A Caneadea woman received 36 months as a sentence in an investigation into false tax returns she prepared for others.
Amanda L. Rickard, 41, of Caneadea, who pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.
U.S. Attorney James Kennedy Jr. said Tuesday that Rickard was also ordered to pay $58,819 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and $19,772 in restitution to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.
In one instance, prosecutors said an April 2018 return for a client identified a child as the client’s nephew and dependent. However, the child was not related to the client, nor did the client support the child in 2017.
Rickard prepared and filed 23 individual tax returns which identified dependents that the taxpayer was not entitled to claim. Rickard is also accused of keeping a notebook with names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of a number of children whose parents had not claimed them as dependents to help other clients receive larger tax returns.
In addition, prosecutors said she also prepared and submitted tax returns without the authorization of the taxpayer.
Rickard pleaded guilty in October 2020.