BELMONT — Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep reported the following cases were presented in Allegany County Court:
- Kelly Baker of Belmont appeared in court Sept. 27 for an alleged provation violation. Baker was remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail, and a hearing was set for Oct. 21.
- Justice Zeager of Friendship was convicted of fourth-degree grand larceny on Sept. 29. Prosecutors said the charge stems from the theft of a vehicle in the town of Friendship. No sentencing date was reported.