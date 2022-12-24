Lee Zeldin

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., talks to the media during a campaign stop in Queen on Nov. 8. Zeldin attempted to raise crime as a major issue in his bid to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

 New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY (TNS) — The comforting memories of a late-night slice at Paesan’s Pizza on Ontario Street brought the Republican gubernatorial nominee back to the city where he went to college.

The topic, as it was throughout most of the campaign trail for U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, was how Democratic policies have led to rising crime that has left many New Yorkers, already challenged by historic inflation, worried for their safety and considering whether to stay in their communities or even the state.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social