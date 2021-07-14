Crews build causeway in river to access contamination sediment

OLEAN — A crew from a Long Island company is building a temporary causeway in the Allegheny River off South 7th Street preparing for a cleanup of oil-contaminated sediment from a more than century-old pipeline.
From a staging area at the end of West Greene Street, Roux Associates Inc. employees receive truckloads of stone that has been used to build a temporary haul road up to and over the dike and down to the river.
A medium-sized truck on wide tracks with a rotating dump bed takes the stone over the roadway and onto the temporary causeway where an excavator, partially in the river, waits to add the stone to the causeway.
The temporary haul road and causeway should be completed in the next week or so, field supervisor Sara Barrientos said.
After that is completed, impacted sediments will be removed from the riverbed by equipment operated from the temporary causeway and disposed of at an approved disposal site.
A yellow boom surrounds the site to help contain and collect any release of hydrocarbons.
ExxonMobil Oil Corp. is voluntarily remediating the oil-contaminated sediments from the former Olean-Bayonne pipeline that flowed from North Olean refining operations to Bayonne, N.J. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is overseeing the project.
About 1,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments will be removed and replaced with clean soil. The work is scheduled to be completed by this fall.
After the project is completed, the temporary haul road will be removed and the dike restored and reseeded.
The presence of the oil contamination was first discovered after a fisherman spotted a 150- by 350-foot patch of a dark petroleum substance floating on the river in August 2006. A similar cleanup by ExxonMobil occurred on the river at a site near Portville several years ago.
In the Olean case, it has taken ExxonMobil four years to get a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to cross the flood protection dike.
ExxonMobil previously undertook the massive brownfield cleanup at the Olean Gateway property where the Hampton Inn & Suites now stands off Buffalo Street.
It should only take about two weeks to remove the contaminated material, the equivalent of about 400 pickup truck loads.
To protect the public, the worksite is fenced off and one cannot jog or walk along the dike past the site until the project is completed.
The cleanup activities were designed to minimize potential inconveniences to nearby residents and recreational users, pedestrians and vehicles on South Seventh and West Greene streets.
Project hours are between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m Monday through Saturday. Area residents were notified earlier of the project impacts and safety measures.