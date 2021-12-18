Crew paves over I-86 culvert

The culvert project on Interstate 86 between Seneca Junction and Allegany was paved on Friday. With only a few details to finish, including guide rails, the state Department of Transportation could have an early Christmas present for the region and re-open the highway this coming week. It would also mean the end of the 7-mile detour over Routes 219 and 417.

 Rick MIller/Olean Times Herald

Trending Food Videos