BRADFORD, Pa. — The Bradford Landmark Society’s annual Creative Women Workshop returns to historic Crook Farm on Sept. 9.
The event was founded several years ago by curator Sally Costik, who realized that the wide-open spaces and historic buildings at the Landmark Society’s Crook Farm were the perfect venue to host a gathering of women to try their hand at a variety of old-time crafts, new ideas and fun skills. It’s been a success ever since, Costik said.
Past years have seen a combination of sisters, cousins, mothers, mothers-in-law, grandmothers, grandchildren, best friends and work colleagues joining together for a fun – and educational – day at the farm. Experience is not needed.
Classes this year include arranging wildflowers, Morse code bracelets, dollar bill origami, making greeting cards, fall fabric pumpkins, colored pencil art, blacksmithing, fuzzy sock kittens, kitchen towel holders, yoga and broomstick lace crochet.
The popularity of the class determines class size. Some classes, such as blacksmithing, will only take four women per time slot. Others might have 15 or more, depending on what is being taught.
The day starts about 9 a.m. when each participant checks in at Crook Farm and gets a folder with class schedule, a map of the farm with class locations, teachers’ names, etc.
Classes run 9:20 to 10:10 a.m. and 10:20 to 11:20 a.m. before a break for lunch. Classes begin again 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. and 1:20 to 2:10 p.m.
The fee is $42 per person, ages 16 and older, and includes a choice of four sessions along with all supplies provided. Lunch and a souvenir tote bag are included.
Registration is currently underway and information can be found on the Bradford Landmark Society’s website or on its Facebook page. Interested individuals may register by email at info@bradfordlandmark.org; by mail at P.O. Box 1021, Bradford, Pa., 16701; or by phone at (814) 362-3906.