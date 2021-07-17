BRADFORD, Pa. — After Sally Costik received a number of calls inquiring about the possibility of resuming the Creative Women Workshop at Crook Farm, she checked with Bradford Landmark Society board members on the feasibility of staging the event.
With the easing of restrictions around the pandemic as well as the participation of workshop instructors, Costik and board members decided to host the seventh-annual event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the historic farm on Seaward Avenue. The fee is $42 per women, ages 16 and up, and will include a choice of four sessions along with all supplies provided. Also included with the fee is a delicious lunch and a souvenir tote bag.
Costik, curator for Bradford Landmark, said the last workshop had been held in 2019, as last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic. She shared why the event was held at a somewhat later date than the traditional July gathering.
“We had calls (with people asking), ‘Are you having one this year,’” Costik remarked. “We used to have it toward the end of July … maybe we just ran out of time or we wanted to be sure about this COVID thing.”
As for the instructors, some signed up immediately while others needed to be persuaded to get on board.
“We tried to tailor the classes to something that interested (the instructors),” she explained.
Costik, who has instructed and participated in the classes, said the sessions are a lot of fun and entertaining.
“My sister went the last year in 2019 and is going this year, too, and she said ‘People should be amazed at how much fun this is,’” Costik said of her sister. “When you get there around 9 in the morning, they give you a folder with the classes and who the teacher is. A lot of people don’t know that it is (conducted) all over the farm because we use all the buildings.”
Costik added, “Everybody is always so excited and happy … sisters take this together, or mothers and daughters — it’s really amazing how much fun it really is.”
Costik noted there are usually 80 participants who hail from the Bradford area as well as nearby towns such as Warren and Coudersport, and communities in New York state.
The classes offered include Tai Chi by Denise Piechnik; Klickety Klick Boxes by Sally Costik; Learn to Crochet by Lynn Hobbs; Sew a Poke bag by Ann Ryan and Becca Hilsinger; Fall Fabric wreaths by Judy Yorks; Blacksmithing for Women by Bruce Osgood; Kitchen Garden Herbs by McKean County Master Gardener Pat Drummond-Colley; Arranging Wild Flowers by Rebecca Ryan; Needle Tatting by Anne Bouquin; Paper Roses by Janelle Nolan; Cyanotype Photography by Sally Costik; Wallpaper Origami boxes by Betty Hach; and Crayon and Wax Resist Watercolor Painting by Lynn Hobbs.
Reservations must be made in advance and every effort will be made to keep groups of friends or family members together in the classes.
To make reservations, call Bradford Landmark at (814) 362-3906. send emails to info@bradfordlandmark.org or mail registration forms to Bradford Landmark Society, PO Box 1021, Bradford, Pa. 16701.