OLEAN — The Creative Clay class at the Tri-County Arts Council, 110 W. State St., will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 7 p.m. May 11 with Violet Nolder and Abby Zickefoose.
This month, the class will be making a delightful garden butterfly rest. Put it in your garden so the bees and butterflies can get a little drink. The cost is $40 for artisan members and above and $50 for basic/family members and non-members. For ages 18 and older. There are six seats.
Sign up for classes online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org/classes/ or in person at the council gallery or by calling (716) 372-7455.
The Tri-County Arts Council has updated its artist market and is open Tuesday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 110 W. State St.
The current gallery show, “Catching Fire,” featuring the ceramics from a collaborative at Scott Creek Fire-Place. “Catching Fire,” on display through May 6 in TCAC’s Peg Bothner Gallery, showcases the process, pottery and people from Scott Creek Fire Place in Sheridan. Potters include Marvin Bjurlin, Linda Currier, Lisa Eppolito, Elliott Hutton, Ann Janik, Marcia Merrins, Anne Mormile, Sherry Nugent, Kevin Raymond, Alberto Rey, Jessie Simmons, and Sarah Zielonka with more than 80 pieces of pottery.