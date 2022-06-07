OLEAN — Organizers of a planned new STEM-focused charter school in the city are looking for input from the community.
A community forum on the formation of Olean Academy — a school with engaging, challenging and value-based education grounded in science, technology, engineering and math — is scheduled for Thursday at the Olean Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m.
Shannon McIntyre, a member of the group trying to start the school, said they are still in the early stages having recently submitted a letter of intent to New York state to let the Education Department know the group is considering this new venture.
“The amount of community interest we need to present right now is minuscule compared to what it will be if we move forward through the application phase,” she said. “We’ve already received a ton of requests and we’re incorporating them into the curriculum the best we can.”
According to its website, the vision of Olean Academy is to offer a positive, safe and healthy environment where all members feel respected while supporting students in becoming life-long learners.
“We’re not looking to overtake anybody in the community,” said McIntyre, who was hired as the next president of{span}Archbishop Walsh at the start of the 2021-22 school year but left the role a few month later. “With us having a STEM pathway and the CTE pathway, it’s just filling a void that is a natural void in the community that exists between the existing schools.”
Although in the early stages, McIntyre said several local organizations including Siemans, Olean YMCA and Olean Business Development Corporation have already shown interest in the school. She said the goal is to have students interested in STEM-type careers and places in the community by offering a CTE certification pathway.
“There are affiliates who have asked about other STEM projects occurring in the community and how our school would affect them. But we’re not in competition, we’re not looking to steal, we’re not soliciting,” she said. “We’re developing this because it matches what we want, and if that aligns with other people that’s awesome. If it doesn’t align, that’s okay and we understand.”
McIntyre said they also hope to provide students with a curriculum that honors the history of Olean, showing them how the city was formed and flourished to become a place many people love.
As explained on Olean Academy’s website, charter schools are independently-operated public schools that operate under a contract with a charter school authorizer — usually a nonprofit organization, government agency or university — that holds it accountable to the high standards outlined in their charter. It is common to see charter schools led by former teachers who wanted to take the lessons they learned in the classroom and apply those lessons to an entire school.
“The initial board right now is a group of educators from the area,” McIntyre said. “That’s how it started, just a group of educators kicking around ideas.
A selected charter school receives 75% of per-pupil funds budgeted for the current school year based on school taxes, McIntyre said, so the public school system still receives 25% of the per-pupil funds.
“Because we’re not seeking to be a 500-person school, the amount of money that is following the child’s head is what’s necessary to run the school,” she explained. “We’re not taking from anybody.”
McIntyre said much of the preliminary work has been conversations with local community leaders and business owners as well as parents to see what interest there is.
“It’s been great because the general public is in favor of this, but the people who might not be in favor for whatever reason are just remaining neutral,” she said. “We have not received a single letter or phone call of ‘this is a bad idea and we don’t love it.’”
As the process with the state moves forward, McIntyre said the group hopes to hold about one meeting a month through the summer. The letter of intent was due to the state June 3 and the full application is due at the end of August, she said.
“We’re going to continue to prepare and take information and form affiliations and move forward as if we’ve been accepted,” she said. “And if we hear otherwise, we’re prepared to apply again next year.”
If the application is approved, which is anticipated for December 2022, McIntyre said the group would start working toward a September 2023 opening. Everything from hiring teachers and staff to selecting a location to finalizing the curriculum would have to take place within the next year.
“The end goal is to bring the community together,” she said. “Bring the businesses, the parents, the students, the general community members together to work on a project that is beneficial for the community as a whole.”
For questions, suggestions or more information, visit oleanacademy.weebly.com, email oleanacademy@gmail.com or call (716) 436-8099.