CUBA — “CRCS Outdoors,” a hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation television show produced by students and their teachers at Cuba-Rushford Central School, has begun its 11th season.
Scott Jordan, a science as well as fisheries and wildlife technology teacher at Cuba-Rushford, says the show airs at 6 o’clock Friday nights on the Pursuit Channel. The show is also featured on Dish Channel 393 and Direct Channel 604.
The season premiere last Friday featured local turkey hunts, and the second episode, focusing on youth turkey hunts in Idaho, airs tonight.
“Now that COVID has receded, we can start going places again,” Jordan told the Times Herald. “We’re going hunting in New Zealand, hunting in South Africa and we have some fishing trips lined up.”
Each week, students, school staff and members of the community are featured hunting, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors — in New York, Pennsylvania and across the globe. In the past, the show has also featured expeditions to Alaska, Scotland, Ireland, England, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Canada and Australia.
“The great thing is the kids get a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Jordan said. “Some of them, it opens their eyes to what’s outside Allegany County. For others, it’s for a career.”
The fisheries and wildlife curriculum at Cuba-Rushford focuses on natural resource conservation, biology and game management. Students conduct deer and turkey research — the program has a 32-acre captive deer research area — and operate a hatchery, rearing brook trout and endangered paddlefish.
However, Jordan says the expeditions allow the students to enjoy hunting and fishing in ways they can’t in New York as school-age teens. He said they film nearly everything they do on the trips to make each episode.
“We started filming March 25 and will film pretty much until Christmas,” he said. “We usually start to edit right after Christmas break.”
Over the course of the past 11 seasons, Jordan said the technology has improved greatly, going from traditional video to HD and now 4K. He said one of the biggest problems is finding places to store all the data from their recordings.
Part of the TV production experience for the students is in color and sound correction, Jordan explained. His student editor this year is Dakota Thompson.
“He wants to work in film as a career, so being able to involve students that are interested in video that way is great,” Jordan added.
Beyond the memories of the various trips they take, Jordan said having the recordings of them means their experiences are something the students can show their children and grandchildren decades from now.
Unfortunately, Jordan said that became trickier over the past two years with COVID-19 restrictions.
“We like to feature the students for the most part,” he said. “We had to do a few more adults because there weren’t as many issues with that.”
He said they are also making back-to-back trips to New Zealand coming up to make up for lost time for the students who should have had to opportunity to go in 2020.
In this new season, some of the featured episodes include fishing for sturgeons in Idaho and halibut in Alaska as well as hunting seasons from here to Nebraska, Jordan said, but added it’s impossible to pick a favorite trip.
“We try to offer a variety,” he said. “We want people to see different things rather than the same things featured every week.”
For the audience who watches at home, Jordan said he wants the shows to feature the students and their experiences more than him. He said the 2021 season had about 750,000 viewers.
“We’re just looking to get better, improving what we do and making a family-friendly thing for people to watch,” he added.
In addition to the show airing on TV, Jordan said they also have a YouTube channel and are in the process of uploading their backlog of 117 episodes. Search “CRCS Outdoors” to view past exhibitions and adventures.