OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Nonprofit Link and Learn Seminar Series will kick off Oct. 23 with the webinar “How Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Can Ignite Your Cattaraugus Gives Campaign.”
The webinar, led by Kirk Windus, CRCF communications and fund development manager and Cattaraugus Gives organizer, will discuss strategies in peer-to-peer fundraising and taking Cattaraugus Gives participants’ campaigns to the next level. On average, organizations using peer-to-peer fundraisers during giving day campaigns raise over three times more than organizations that do not.
The webinar will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Organizations can register for the webinar at www.cattaraugusgives.org/info/trainings.
Windus said peer-to-peer fundraisers help expand the reach and scope of a fundraising campaign, help organizations engage new donors and portray a more authentic message to an organization’s current and potential supporters.
The goal of the webinar is to help equip participating nonprofits with tools to build on the success of Cattaraugus Gives, which raised nearly $111,000 for 70 nonprofits in 2019.
“Cattaraugus Gives participants saw some real success in 2019,” said Windus. “We know that Cattaraugus Gives will be even more important this year as nonprofits face the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Later this year, Tyler Threehouse, a local attorney specializing in estate planning and asset protection, and a CRCF board member, will lead a second webinar “How to Discuss Planned Giving with Donors,” focusing on helping nonprofit professionals discuss estate planning with donors.
Threehouse of Threehouse Law Firm, P.C. will discuss how to speak to donors and prospective donors about planned giving, including suggestions for how donors can set up their estate plans to properly allow for planned gifts.
Threehouse will also discuss how to talk to donors about estate planning to protect their assets and maximize their charitable contributions to continue their legacy. Topics will include trusts and wills as well as a brief overview of the estate administration process.
The second webinar will be held Nov. 13 at noon, also via Zoom. More details about the session will be forthcoming.