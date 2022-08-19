OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will conclude its 2022 Nonprofit Link and Learn webinar series on Sept. 19 with “Cattaraugus Gives by the Numbers,” led by Cattaraugus Gives coordinator Kirk Windus.

In this session, Windus will review the data behind the successful 2021 installment of Cattaraugus Gives, a day of giving for nonprofits in Cattaraugus County. In 2021, Cattaraugus Gives nonprofits raised $358,772 for their respective causes.

