OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will conclude its 2022 Nonprofit Link and Learn webinar series on Sept. 19 with “Cattaraugus Gives by the Numbers,” led by Cattaraugus Gives coordinator Kirk Windus.
In this session, Windus will review the data behind the successful 2021 installment of Cattaraugus Gives, a day of giving for nonprofits in Cattaraugus County. In 2021, Cattaraugus Gives nonprofits raised $358,772 for their respective causes.
During the session, set for noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, attendees will review analytics from the 2021 event to inform how to lead the best possible giving day campaign during this year’s event. Attendees will learn how matches, challenges and peer-to-peer fundraisers can boost their fundraising and drive maximum engagement.
Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event joining nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County community in both competition and collaboration. The online fundraising event gives nonprofits the chance to compete for cash prizes sponsored by area businesses and CRCF, to obtain new donors and to raise awareness for their missions and causes, all with the overall goal of making Cattaraugus County a better place to live, work and play.
Over the last four years Cattaraugus Gives has helped nonprofits raise more than $750,000 with the goal of creating a stronger, healthier and more vital Cattaraugus County.
Participation in the program is open to any nonprofit organization in the county and CRCF funds.
Additionally, there will be a $100 prize drawing for organizations registered for Cattaraugus Gives by the Sept. 19 webinar, with the prize to be drawn at the end of the webinar.
CRCF will also again be seeking sponsorships from businesses in the community to provide more prize opportunities. Businesses interested in sponsoring a prize can contact the Foundation at foundation@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723.