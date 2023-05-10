OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will host its second Nonprofit Link and Learn Seminar of the year, “Keep it Simple Social: An accessible approach to social media marketing for nonprofits,” to be led by Shelley Jack and Tracy DeRose on June 2.
The session will help nonprofit professionals and volunteers learn more about the impact effective social media marketing can have on their organizations and will provide practical tips and advice to achieve desired outcomes through social media.
Attendees will learn how to identify the best social media platform for their nonprofit and how their work through that platform can drive awareness, engagement and action for their cause.
The session is noon to 1 p.m. at the Laine Place building, 301 N. Union St. in the third-floor Carney Training Room.
Jack is a marketing strategist and educator whose consultancy is Shebe Marketing. She has also held leadership roles for both organizations and marketing agencies in advertising, public relations, corporate communication, branding and marketing strategy.
In addition, Jack has has taught classes in marketing strategy, branding, content marketing, social media marketing and organizational communication. She has a master's in integrated marketing communication from St. Bonaventure University and a bachelor's degree in communication from Houghton University.
DeRose has worked in news as well as the public relations and marketing fields in the Olean area for more than 30 years, working today as a public relations and branding specialist with Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES. She has worked with groups like CRCF, the Olean Food Pantry, Allegany Little League, Allegany-Limestone PTO, and the Allegany-Limestone Academic Boosters Club.
A registration link is available at cattfoundation.org.
The workshop will be held in person only.
The final Link and Learn session of the year, set for Sept. 22, will focus on Cattaraugus Gives and will be led by Kirk Windus, Cattaraugus Gives coordinator and CRCF communications and fund development manager.