OLEAN — Cattaraugus Gives will return Nov. 29 under the leadership of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for its sixth installment.
Registration is open to area nonprofits at cattaraugusgives.org.
Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event joining nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County community in both competition and collaboration. In 2021, 76 participating Cattaraugus Gives nonprofits together raised $358,772.
Since its inception, Cattaraugus Gives has grown by at least 40% year-over-year in dollars raised, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
“Over the years, we have seen incredible growth in the Cattaraugus Gives program,” she said. “We look forward to seeing what our hardworking area nonprofits can do this year, and we encourage all of the eligible organizations to be involved in a day that is so special for our region.”
Cattaraugus Gives allows nonprofits the chance to compete for cash prizes sponsored by CRCF and area businesses, obtain new donors and raise awareness for their respective causes. Last year, participating nonprofits received over $17,800 in prizes throughout Cattaraugus Gives.
Participation in the program is open to any 501©(3) nonprofit organization in Cattaraugus County and CRCF funds.
“The outpouring of generosity that comes from the community during Cattaraugus Gives is incredible,” Buchheit added. “It is all the more special that every dollar goes right back into the community through the good deeds and work of the nonprofits.”
Additionally, CRCF will be offering a training webinar as part of its nonprofit link and learn series on Sept. 19 from noon to 1 p.m., “Cattaraugus Gives by the Numbers,” which will take an in-depth look into the analytics and stats from 2021’s giving day to help participants form a strategy to get the most out of their giving day campaigns.
CRCF will also again be seeking sponsorships from businesses in the community to provide more prize opportunities. Businesses interested in sponsoring a prize can contact the Foundation at foundation@cattfoundation.org or (716) 301-2723.