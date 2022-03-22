OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will kick off its Nonprofit Link and Learn Series, a seminar series for nonprofit education, on April 6.
The presentation, “Preparing your board and new board members for satisfying and productive board service,” will be led by Barbara Paxton, chief program officer of BoardStrong.
This session will look at the internal work and preparation needed to successfully prepare for, recruit and onboard new board members. Attendees will learn how to build a successful foundation for diversifying an organization’s board.
The session will focus on the importance of defining roles and expectations, developing the resources and tools to support board members and the planning that goes into onboarding new members. Attendees will also learn a variety of strategies organizations have used to support and engage new members including a board orientation, mentoring and ongoing training.
The session will be held Wednesday, April 6 at noon via Zoom. A registration link is available at cattfoundation.org/nonprofit-link-and-learn-series.
“I attended Barbara’s session on this topic last year and found it to be one of the best presentations on board engagement I ever heard,” said Karen Niemic Buchheit, CRCF Executive Director.
Paxton is recognized as a pragmatic and creative nonprofit leader with experience in board leadership, board development and governance, fundraising and finance. From launching donor campaigns to helping organizations develop strategic planning, Paxton focuses on results and achieving excellence. She believes that every nonprofit can succeed with good management and governance.
Paxton earned a B.A. at Wellesley College and a Master of International Affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.
“This topic was one of the top choices sought by nonprofits in our region according to our survey results seeking input, so CRCF is extremely pleased to start our 2022 series with this webinar,” Buchheit added.
CRCF will lead two more link and learn series seminars in 2022, including a seminar on the grant application tips later this spring and a webinar focusing on a data-driven approach to Cattaraugus Gives in September.
Further details and registration information on coming webinars will be announced at a later date.