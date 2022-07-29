ST. BONAVENTURE — For the first time since 2019, the more than 100 scholarship winners and their families, foundation donors and supporters gathered Thursday in St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall for the annual Friends of the Foundation luncheon.

Now in its 28th year, the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation celebrated “growing good” in the greater Olean area by presenting the 2022 Friends of the Foundation Award to Drs. Ashok and Yogini Kothari for their contributions to medicine, philanthropy and education in the community.

CRCF honors Dr. Kothari, scholarship winners at annual luncheon

Dr. Yogini Kothari (at podium) and Dr. Ashok Kothari are the 2022 Friends of the Foundation Award recipients. The Kotharis and more than 100 student scholarship winners were honored Thursday at the annual Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation luncheon at St. Bonaventure University.
Student speaker Brooke Pecorella (left) is congratulated by Karen Niemic Buchheit, executive director of the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation, at the foundation’s annual luncheon Thursday at St. Bonaventure University.

