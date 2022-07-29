ST. BONAVENTURE — For the first time since 2019, the more than 100 scholarship winners and their families, foundation donors and supporters gathered Thursday in St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall for the annual Friends of the Foundation luncheon.
Now in its 28th year, the Cattaraugus Regional Community Foundation celebrated “growing good” in the greater Olean area by presenting the 2022 Friends of the Foundation Award to Drs. Ashok and Yogini Kothari for their contributions to medicine, philanthropy and education in the community.
The Kotharis were first chosen as the honorees in 2020, but both that and the 2021 luncheon were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be back in person after a two-year lockout due to the pandemic,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “We’re seeing a lot people we have not seen in person in a very long time.”
Wendy Brand, past president of the CRCF board, introduced the Katharis as the Friends award recipients. She said it is the Community Foundation’s highest honor, recognizing a person or persons who have established a fund or funds at CRCF, have given generously and consistently over the years and/or has contributed to the Foundation’s mission of growing good in the region through giving and volunteerism.
“You can read in your program their extensive list of accomplishments in so many areas — healthcare, education, community service, philanthropy,” Brand said. “There are very few people in this world that give the way the Kotharis do. Of their time, their resources, their wisdom, their talents and, maybe most importantly, their kindness.”
Dr. Yogini Kothari said her journey in community service began at the temple at 7 years old. In the years since, she has realized doing something as simple as making a cup of tea requires so much cooperation from so many people, as is the has with any civic duty.
“So all of these things, we certainly could not have done it alone. You all were with us every inch of the way,” she said. “We very humbly accept this award on behalf of the whole community.”
Kathari congratulated all the student scholarship winners and those who work at and support CRCF. She said they have made it like a young river, running through the community and gaining momentum every day.
“So many people have stepped into those waters from time to time, gaining more energy and helping to grow good in our community,” she added.
Dr. Ashok Kothari said for many years people have asked them why they chose Olean as their home to practice medicine and make a life, and the biggest reason was the welcome and positive feeling they received from the community, recalling a time they were in the mall before a meeting at the hospital.
“We saw people going by, and they would greet us, they would stop by, talk to our son, they would talk with us,” he said. “It was the community that brought us here, not the professional things I would get.”
When they came to Olean in 1984, Kothari said cardiology was very basic, but over the decades and with the help of Dr. Ahmad Hilal, they helped grow and expand the services and care in the region so patients didn’t have to go to Buffalo or Rochester for treatment. At the same time, the Kotharis began forming friendships and doing more in the community where they could.
“At the end of the day, whatever we did was our civic duty. We did not expect all this,” he added. “But thank you. It feels nice.”
In addition to those present, Kotharis received special messages from their dear friends and the 2019 honorees, Drs. Naheed and Ahmad Hilal, as well as from their son and extended family on the other side of the world.
“All the worlds great religions talk about gifts that some divine spirit gives people that is touched. Because we get gifts, we give gifts,” Dr. Anthony Evans, Scholarship Committee chair, told the Kotharis. “You personify the gifts of the spirit, not just because of what you do but because of who you are. It is your identity.”
Brand thanked the donors of the more than 50 new funds established since July 2019, dozens of which are scholarship funds. This year, 127 students received a total of 173 scholarship awards for a total of more than $180,000 in financial support. Because several students are getting continuing awards, the total scholarship dollars is more than $265,000.
In introducing this year’s scholarship winners, Evans reminded the students they’ve been gifted many blessings and opportunities in life, and how they live their lives going forward will be their gifts back to the world.
Following the scholarship winners recognition, Evans introduced Brooke Pecorella, student speaker who was awarded the Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship and the Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship and graduated from Allegany-Limestone Central School.
As a student who was accepted into the New Visions Health Professions program this year, Pecorella had the opportunity to shadow various health care providers in different medical fields. She said the doctors who give eager students the opportunity to shadow their line of work are some of the most genuine and patient people, and that’s exactly who the Kotharis are.
“I had not yet had the pleasure to meet the Kotharis until today, but I have learned a lot about their everlasting impact on our community,” she said. “Unknowingly to me, until recently, a lot of the things I love about my community have been made possible thanks to the generosity of the Kotharis.”
Pecorella said her fellow scholarship recipients have discovered the road to college is difficult from choosing a potential career to the right college to how to fiscally make it happen. She said through the generous scholarships, they are able to breath a little easier.
“These donors have never met most of us in the room today but they value the importance of hard work and have recognized each of us today for our individual successes in and out of the classroom,” she said. “Thank you to all the donors for allowing us to pursue our dream. Thank you for acknowledging our hard work throughout high school. Thank you for helping us fund our dreams.”