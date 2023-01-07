Karen Niemic Buchheit

The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s executive director, Karen Niemic Buchheit, plans to retire Sept. 1 after more than 12 years with the organization.

OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board of directors announced Friday that long-time executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit will retire later this year.

Buchheit is the Foundation’s first full-time executive director, beginning in December 2010, CRCF board president Lucy Benson said. Buchheit’s retirement takes effect Sept. 1.

