OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation board of directors announced Friday that long-time executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit will retire later this year.
Buchheit is the Foundation’s first full-time executive director, beginning in December 2010, CRCF board president Lucy Benson said. Buchheit’s retirement takes effect Sept. 1.
“This was a very difficult decision because this is probably the best job I’ve ever had, and the best board of directors I’ve ever worked with,” Buchheit told the Times Herald. “It’s been a privilege to work with the staff and the board to do what we’ve been able to accomplish together. It’s not a job that’s easy to walk away from.”
Skip Wilday, CRCF’s immediate past president, said Buccheit has taken CRCF “from an emerging community foundation with a vision of being the community’s leader in philanthropy to a foundation that today is living out that vision and mission.”
On behalf of the CRCF board, he thanked her for her many years of dedication and leadership to the Foundation.
“Under her leadership, CRCF’s impact in the community has greatly increased, and she has laid a blueprint for the next leader to take the Foundation to the next level and into its next chapter,” he added.
Buccheit said there were a few tears shed while trying to decide if this year was a good time to retire. She said a number of factors played into the decision, including a couple of personal family events.
“It was important to me to give the board time to do a good search and we can get somebody in that I can help with the transition so everything will be smooth,” Buchheit explained.
However, she feels she’s leaving the foundation in a good place.
For more than 12 years, Buchheit has encouraged private giving to “grow good” in the community and build endowed funds to grow and sustain annual grant and scholarship awards. The Foundation has grown from about $9 million in assets that year to more than $27 million in 2022.
“It is a wonderful job, and it’s a good feeling to help people,” she said. “There’s a great team that is ready to go forward. Even though it was a hard decision, I know I’m leaving things in a strong place ready for the next person to take it forward.”
Buchheit has directed grantmaking to meet the community’s changing and future needs, with annual grant distributions growing from an average of $400,000 a year to $1.4 million a year, including a record year of over $2 million in 2022.
Since joining CRCF, Buchheit also has expanded the Foundation’s role in the region to assist nonprofit organizations through not only grantmaking, but also with capacity building services and programming with events such as the Nonprofit Networking Day, which was replaced during the pandemic with the Nonprofit Link and Learn webinar series.
“I’ve made a lot of wonderful friendships with all the people I’ve met and definitely want to continue those friendships,” she added.
Buchheit also led the effort to bring GivingTuesday to the Cattaraugus County area. In just the last four years, the CRCF-led giving day, Cattaraugus Gives, has raised over $1 million for nonprofits in Cattaraugus County.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Buccheit helped lead efforts to bring in and award more than $238,000 in support to nonprofits on the frontline of serving the region’s residents through food pantries, social service agencies and other organizations.
Additionally, Buchheit led efforts to organize nonprofit leaders in Cattaraugus County to direct additional funding to organizations leading COVID relief efforts in the region.
Although she won’t be in the executive director’s chair, Buchheit said she has two family funds with the Foundation so she will still be connected with the organization as a fund advisor.
“I’m not going to totally walk away,” she said. “I do want to let the new person to go forward, but I definitely will be here for any advise and support they might want.”
The board will be establishing a search committee to oversee the process of hiring Buchheit’s successor. The plan is to have a new executive director on board before Buchheit leaves the office to facilitate a smooth transition in leadership.
Established in 1994, CRCF is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the Foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service and youth development.
To learn more, call (716) 301-2723, email foundation@cattfoundation.org or visit online at cattfoundation.org.