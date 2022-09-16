OLEAN — Applications for the next cycle of grant funding from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund are due October 21.
The Community Fund makes possible two rounds of responsive, unrestricted grantmaking in May and November of every year that aim to support new projects and initiatives that respond to the changing needs of those living in Cattaraugus County.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations or a government entity or school district.
CRCF’s board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
Since its establishment, the CRCF board of directors has directed over $176,000 in grants to projects and causes that aim to respond to the changing needs of Cattaraugus County residents in order to support a stronger, healthier and happier Cattaraugus County community.
To date this year, the CRCF board has approved over $11,000 in grants from the Community Fund.
The online grant application is available at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/. Grant requests should not exceed $2,500. Applicants will be able to complete the grant application entirely online through the Foundation’s online grant application system.