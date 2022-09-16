Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation

OLEAN — Applications for the next cycle of grant funding from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund are due October 21. 

The Community Fund makes possible two rounds of responsive, unrestricted grantmaking in May and November of every year that aim to support new projects and initiatives that respond to the changing needs of those living in Cattaraugus County.

