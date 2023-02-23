OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s Community Fund grant application process is open, with grant applications due April 21.
The Community Fund makes possible two rounds of annual funding, one in May and one in November, for unrestricted grants intended to support nonprofit projects and initiatives that respond to the changing needs of the community.
Applicants must be 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations or a government entity or school district.
CRCF’s board reviews applications based on the applying organization’s stability, the impact its work has on the community, the feasibility of the project proposed in the grant application and the role a grant from the Community Fund would play in the overall project, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
Grant requests should not exceed $2,500. Applicants will be able to complete the grant application entirely online through the Foundation’s online grant application system.
The Community Fund has supported over $197,000 in grants since the fund was established to causes that meet immediate community needs and enhance the lives of Cattaraugus County residents by supporting their health and wellbeing.
Technical questions and questions about the grant application process can be directed to CRCF’s grants and donor services manager, Monica Emery, at (716) 301-2723 or monica@cattfoundation.org.