OLEAN — The Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for the Mental Wellness Fund in Cattaraugus County on July 22.
Applications are due Sept. 1.
The online grant application can be accessed at cattfoundation.org/grant-seekers/grant-opportunities/.
Grants from this fund support programs and services provided by nonprofits that support the mental wellbeing and mental health of residents in Cattaraugus County.
Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500, but up to $4,000 may be available for special projects, particularly those that impact vulnerable and/or disadvantaged individuals.
Questions about the grant application process can be directed to CRCF at 301-2723 or foundation@cattfoundation.org
Former members of the dissolved Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County established the fund to financially support programs and activities that promote mental wellness in Cattaraugus County.
The fund, which was established in 2018, has supported over $12,250 in grants to provide mental health services and support programs that impact the mental wellness of Cattaraugus County residents.
“The Mental Health Association of Cattaraugus County served such an important purpose for those in need of its services,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “We know that it makes those who were involved with that agency proud to see this fund supporting the nonprofits in Cattaraugus County that continue to carry out the important work of providing mental health services and counseling.”
Donations can be made to the Mental Wellness in Cattaraugus County Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union Street, Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.