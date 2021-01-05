OLEAN — A former leader of the Olean Common Council is back as head of the panel, while Mayor Bill Aiello delivered his State of the City address on Monday.
During the annual reorganizational meeting, Mayor Bill Aiello encouraged optimism during the virtual presentation in his annual address.
“If you told me last year that I would be giving my state of the city address on a computer platform called Zoom and it would be aired on YouTube, well I would have never believed you or thought I could do it,” Aiello said. “Guess you can teach an old dog new tricks.”
But much like the rest of the community, city government adapted to a new way of doing things amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the mayor said.
“Over the past year the COVID-19 virus was a consideration in every decision we made as the City of Olean,” he said. “And as you’ll see, the path that we charted during 2020 will allow Olean to continue our restoration and renaissance despite being hindered by the side-effects of the global pandemic.”
Aiello lauded city workers and the council for doing their work while also remaining safe and overcoming obstacles.
“We have come a long way and it’s because we work together, make necessary compromises and persist until projects are completed,” he added.
The mayor noted many projects managed to move forward despite the pandemic, such as the sale of 101 N. Union St. to be redeveloped, as well as construction projects, online and socially-distanced activities for children and seniors, and maintaining services despite city hall being shuttered to the public for some time.
“Our world took a strange turn this year. There were some very scary and gloomy days and unfortunately there may be more,” Aiello said, but encouraging residents and officials to remain optimistic.
“It’s so easy to be negative — but negativity does not make anything better, it makes things worse,” he said. “And when a small city like ours is faced with the consequences of a deadly virus, we need to be confident that our future will be bright. In fact, it has to be the will of our residents to ensure a bright future for the next generation — there is no other option.
“...So I ask residents to be positive about Olean. Say ‘yes’ to Olean. ‘Yes’ to our future. Let’s continue to make it a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
DURING THE MEETING, John Crawford, D-Ward 5, was the unanimous choice of the board to serve as council president for 2021.
Crawford served as council president in 2017 and 2018, stepping back in 2019 to focus on academic endeavors. Outside of city politics, Crawford is an associate professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The council consists of three Democrats, three Republicans and one independent. While Crawford and aldermen Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, and Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, took their oaths of office, no change in the council’s membership took place as all three won reelection in November.