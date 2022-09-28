FRANKLINVILLE — Cranes were raising steel and concrete panels at the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. construction site along Route 16 on Wednesday.

The groundbreaking for the 480,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility was held in mid-April. Since then, thousands of tons of dirt have been moved across the site, utilities have been buried and the foundation placed.

