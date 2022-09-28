FRANKLINVILLE — Cranes were raising steel and concrete panels at the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese Co. construction site along Route 16 on Wednesday.
The groundbreaking for the 480,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility was held in mid-April. Since then, thousands of tons of dirt have been moved across the site, utilities have been buried and the foundation placed.
On a tour of the construction site Wednesday morning, a 350-ton crane was visible lifting 60-ton concrete panels while a smaller crane was raising steel beams.
While it was the first day for raising steel after rain delayed it Tuesday, work on the concrete portion of the structure began on Sept. 7. The steel is stockpiled on the site, while the concrete panels are trucked in from Ohio.
The Dennis Group, a food facility design and engineering group, is coordinating construction, which will continue through the winter.
It was a year ago that the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency approved a $153 million tax incentive over 30 years‚ $23 million in sales tax, $5.6 million in mortgage recording taxes and $125 million in property tax breaks.
Cattaraugus County lawmakers funded site studies prior to Great Lakes Cheese purchasing the site and provided $8 million to extend sewer and water lines from the village of Franklinville to the site that straddles the Franklinville-Farmersville town line nearly two miles away.
Matthew Wilkinson Great Lakes Cheese Co. vice president of technology and business development said Wednesday the project is on time and on budget. It is scheduled to begin production in 2024.
A concrete batch plant is onsite for any concrete needs.
The rest of the walls for the cheese plant will be insulated steel. Before the walls go up, however, there are some components that will have to be assembled and moved onto the concrete floor of the plant to avoid having to leave gaps in the wall big enough to move the production equipment inside.
Great Lakes Cheese will move its production from the Cuba plant when the Franklinville plant is ready to start producing cheese. Prior to that, the packaging department will start working in Franklinville.
The company had expected to build a new plant in Allegany County, but delays forced it to look elsewhere. The 200-acre Franklinville-Farmersville site was offered by the owner, Jason Schwab of Freedom and the IDA lined up site studies paid for by the county to convince Great Lakes Cheese it was shovel-ready.
When the plant is ready for production, the 230 existing employees-owners at the Cuba cheese plant will move over to the new plant. In addition, another 200 or more new employees will be needed to man the new plant.
The new plant is designed to use about 4 million gallons of milk a day, twice the amount used at the Cuba facility.
Great Lakes Cheese is an award-winning manufacturer and the nation’s largest natural cheese packager. It has plants in Ohio, New York, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and one under construction in Texas.