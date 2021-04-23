OLEAN — Work on the First National Building will require a traffic detour on Monday morning.
City officials reported Friday that the southbound lane of North Union Street will be closed between Laurens and State streets from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Monday for delivery and unloading of construction materials.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the materials are for the $13 million renovation of 101 N. Union St., renamed First National Building in November. A large crane will be used for a few hours, the mayor said, similar to a day in mid-2020 which caused some temporary traffic delays on West State Street.
“They’ll be setting up a crane on the North Union Street side of the building,” Aiello said, noting the crane will move roofing materials from the main roof high above the street to the lower rooftops of the complex for replacement work, including the former Siegel’s building to the north. “It shouldn’t be more than two or three hours.”
All vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured west on Laurens Street to North First Street. City police will manage turning traffic at the corner of North First and West State streets. Delays are expected for local traffic and through traffic should consider alternate routes that morning.
The buildings at 101-107 N. Union St. were sold by the city Urban Renewal Agency to Buffalo-based developer Savarino Companies in November. Plans for the project include turning the upper floors into apartments and having the main floor for commercial use. The building has been vacant since 1994 despite several sales and attempts to secure funding for renovations.
The announcement comes as work continues on the opposite end of the thoroughfare. Contractors are undertaking the second half of the Walkable Olean Phase 2 project along Main Street between North Union and Front streets. While Main Street remains open sometimes during the project with a traffic light at North Barry Street, it is closed other times for construction. When closed, traffic is detoured onto North Union Street Extension and Front Street.