BELMONT — Two Allegany County legislators — chairman Curt Crandall and Karl Graves — announced they will not seek re-election in 2022.
Crandall, who has served as chairman of the Board of Legislators for 16 years, said Tuesday the decision not to run again "does not come without a great deal of thought and mixed emotions."
He said with this year's early election process, designating petitions must be filled out and ready for distribution by the end of February, which is why he chose to make his announcement.
Crandall said he has been honored to serve as an elected official for more than 30 years, beginning as a councilman for the town of Caneadea. He has served 20 years as an Allegany County legislator, this past year leading the board through the coronavirus pandemic.
Legislative District I, which he serves, includes the towns of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume, Rushford and the village of Angelica.
"I have been blessed to serve with many county legislators over the years who were willing and able to create and take advantage of opportunities and, at the same time, were not afraid to take on and overcome obstacles," he said.
Crandall said it appears the majority of the current legislators — all fellow Republicans — will seek re-election for 2022.
"This creates a situation where the time is right for me to exit the position as a county legislator, knowing that a very capable board can continue doing what is right for Allegany County," he said. "We also have in place an extremely capable administrative team overseeing the day-to-day operations."
Crandall said he was grateful to what he called the dedicated department heads and employees who have served in the Allegany County workforce since he began as a legislator in 2000 and what has been accomplished.
"Together as a team, we were able to turn the finances around for Allegany County, address our facility needs, reduce the average property tax rate for the last 10 years, expand our development efforts and so much more," Crandall said. "For now, I have the rest of this year to serve the people that have elected me and put their trust in me, and I pledge to do my best to fulfill my obligation as county legislator and chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators."
In 2019, Crandall sought the GOP nomination to run for the 57th Senate District seat vacated by former Sen. Catharine Young, but Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello won the nomination and then took the seat.
Graves, a Republican representing District IV, which includes Wellsville and Andover, has served 11 years.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to represent you as a legislator in Allegany County government," he said. "To say that I have enjoyed serving on the Board of Legislators would be an understatement."
Graves said his agenda while in Belmont was to "focus on things that I felt were holding us back." He cited the cost of government, duplicating services provided by others and the 8.5% sales tax as chief among those concerns.
"As I have repeatedly advised my peers, there is only one way to reduce taxes, and that is to reduce spending," he said. "For the most part every department head that I spoke with about this agreed with me and worked within their agencies to be as cost-effective as possible. I’m confident they will continue to do so."
Graves said, as he did with his tenure as Andover town supervisor and as the Andover village mayor, he is enforcing his own “term limit” and is stepping aside to give someone else a chance to serve.
"Please also know that I do not intend to 'just fade away,'" he said. "My intention is to stay engaged and active in my community and to speak out when and if I deem it is appropriate to do so."