OLEAN — The Olean Rotary Club will present its “Service Above Self” Award to the family members from Crandall’s Memorials at a dinner in May.
Curt, Cathy and Cory Crandall will jointly become the fourth recipients of the annual Rotary award.
The “Service Above Self” dinner will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 3, at Bartlett Country Club. There will be a cash bar, dinner and the award presentation.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door or online through the Olean Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
Since the founder, Curtis J. Crandall, began working in the memorial industry in the 1800s, many families have put their trust in the Crandall’s to produce for them a fitting memorial that will withstand the test of time.
They are very proud of their reputation and fine workmanship in every memorial they produce, and truly believe that no other memorial business can give you the quality in craftsmanship and personal service that they do.
The Crandall’s family helped the Olean Rotary Club with the repair and display of our silent policeman at Lincoln Park in Olean.
The Olean Rotary Club is a service organization of professionals in the Greater Olean Area committed to improving life in our community and internationally. A guiding principle for Rotarians is “Service Above Self.”
To this end, the club recently requested nominations from the community of people that go above and beyond to improve our community and the response was overwhelming, according to Rotary officials.
So many people in the Olean Area are dedicated to improving lives and enriching the community with various projects and organizations.
Anyone who would like to donate to help the Olean Rotary at Olean Rotary Club Community Improvement Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation at www.cattfoundation.org.