BELMONT — Five Allegany County legislators ended their tenures on Monday, including the head of the body for over a decade.
The Board of Legislators on Monday said goodbye to outgoing District 1 legislators Curt Crandall and Judy Hopkins; District 2’s Dave Decker, District 3’s Bill Dibble and District 4’s Karl Graves.
During the final board meeting of the year, featuring visits from U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, state Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, the quintet was feted for their combined 65 years on the board:
Crandall, who has served as board chairman since 2006, was first appointed to fill a vacancy in 2000 before winning his own term in 2001. Prior to that time he served several terms as a Caneadea town councilman.
Hopkins, a Fillmore resident, was appointed in 2015 to the board. She won a one-year term to fill the vacancy in 2016 and a four-year term in 2017, serving six years on the board.
Decker was first elected to the board in 2013, serving eight years on the board.
Graves, formerly the Andover mayor and town supervisor, first joined the legislature on an appointment to fill a vacancy in January 2011 and spent just shy of 10 years on the board.
Dibble joined the board in the 1990s, serving as majority leader and vice chairman for part of his first 16 years in office. He later won another term in 2017, tallying 20 years in office.
“It’s truly been an honor to serve with each and every one of you,” Reed said. “You have represented us extremely well with who you are, what you have done, and what you will continue to do for the residents of Allegany County.”
Reed also thanked the spouses of the legislators for their work supporting the county. Acknowledging that some were present, “and some of them can’t be with us, but we never forget,” he said, looking at Hopkins.
Hopkins’ husband, Theodore, served on the board for 10 years and was the majority leader at the time of his death in 2015 at the age of 70. Judy Hopkins was appointed to fill the remainder of his term, and won elections in 2016 and 2017 for her own seat.
Giglio also addressed the board, referring to the occasion as bittersweet after years of working with the legislators.
“It’s been unifying, it’s been rewarding, and it’s been great” to work with the legislators since he came into office in 2005, “but as I said, it’s somewhat bittersweet because unfortunately in this business, the train keeps going — it just keeps moving on.”
He said the departing legislators should take pride in their efforts — “the legacy they leave behind and the way the county is functioning today.”
Thanking Clerk of the Board Brenda Rigby-Riehle for coordinating the special day and the representatives for attending, “This is like Fair Week in July where we have our meeting at the fair,” Crandall said. “It is a special day.”