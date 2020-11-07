OLEAN — When several residents of the Cranberry Court apartments contracted COVID-19, and later received care at the COVID unit at Olean General Hospital, they were not only impressed with the care, but grateful the staff had helped save their lives.
It was with that in mind that the Cranberry Court tenant association decided to raise funds for the COVID unit at the hospital as a gesture of gratitude and thankfulness.
Kay Mattern, president of the resident council, said she and several residents who included Cheryl Flemming and Joyce Forrest, had contracted the virus and were treated at the hospital’s special unit. While all have fully recovered and are not contagious, they noted one individual, Peggy Pittman, did lose her life to the disease on Oct. 24, much to the sorrow of everyone. As a result, the residents are raising the funds in her name and memory.
Mattern said that the residents have regularly helped community projects and charities in the past, including the Allegany Rescue and EMS organization. They had been mulling over local charities to help this year, but that had been before several became ill with COVID.
“When I came out of (the COVID unit), I said, ‘I didn’t even know that it had existed,’” Mattern said, adding she was thoroughly impressed with the unit. “I’m a retired registered nurse and I had worked in that hospital. It reminds me of my intensive care unit days … it’s the same kind of atmosphere. I was genuinely impressed with the cohesiveness of this group.”
Mattern said another message the group wants the community to hear is that there is help for curing this disease at the local level. Mattern said she was so impressed with her care that she wrote a letter of gratitude to the nurse manager of the unit.
“Many of us have been treated there and recovered — and there is hope,” she added. “Some people are terrified (of COVID) and some people are indifferent and think they’re immune. But you have to be diligent and careful.”
Mattern said all of the resident council members were in agreement to raise funds to donate to the unit before Thanksgiving. They currently have raised funds from their treasury, residents in the building and family members, but decided to reach out to the community to collect additional money for the unit.
“We’re hoping for a sizable donation,” Mattern added.
For her part, Flemming, said she, too, was grateful to the COVID unit for helping her with her recovery.
“I was there for four or five days and had pneumonia” from the disease, she said. “They were just awesome and the care we had was phenomenal.
“My heart goes out to those nurses, and have prayers constantly for all the people on the front line with this coronavirus. This virus is wicked,” she added.
At Olean General, Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer, said, “On behalf of our entire staff, thank you to everyone who has provided positive feedback and thank you to those at Cranberry Court for thinking of us with their generous donation.”
Bagazzoli added, “Caring for our community is our business and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic it has become more evident to all of us that the hospital can make a difference in the lives we serve.
“The nurses and physicians recognize that COVID care can be very challenging, but they continue to provide what is needed to promote good outcomes for our patients,” she stated.
The Cranberry Court Tenant Association will accept donations until Nov. 17. Funds can be mailed to: Tenant Association Treasurer, Apt.16, 3100 Cranberry Road, Olean, NY 14760.