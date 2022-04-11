OLEAN — The annual craft sale to benefit recreation programs in the city is set to return just before Mother’s Day.
The third “Spring’s A Rollin’ In” craft sale will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7 in the arena of the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Organizer Linda Minnemeyer, owner of Cindy’s Craft Co-op in the Olean Center Mall, said the show continues to grow after its first two runs.
“We have 65 vendors so far this year,” she said, adding the show this year is “bigger than ever before, more diverse — and it’s the day before Mother’s Day, so we’re marketing it as ‘get a unique gift for Mother’s Day.’
“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I think we have a good selection — I can’t wait.”
Vendors include makers and sellers of wood items, handmade soaps, gnomes, poured paint and spin art, and other craft items. Food vendors include Big Boss BBQ, Napoli Pizza, and Anne Marie’s Homemade Baklava, as well as a loose tea vendor.
A full list of vendors will be released closer to the show date.
“We’re not oversaturated with any one thing,” Minnemeyer said. “Nobody wants to go (to a show) where you’ve got 10 people with the same things. I want my vendors to have a good experience, too.”
No admission is being charged, and there is no cap on visitors like during 2021.
“The proceeds of the vendors’ fees will go to the Youth Department,” she said.
Following the 2019 sale, proceeds helped purchase rental roller skates for summertime use of the arena by the general public. Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from the 2021 sale helped buy a pool table for the city youth center at the former St. John’s School, as well as help bring the disc golf course to Gargoyle Park and other purchases.