WELLSVILLE — Almost since it first opened in the late 1940s and early 1950s, Jones Memorial Hospital as we know it today has been supported by the Hospital Auxiliary.
And despite nearly two years of minimal fundraisers, the auxiliary is back in action.
On Saturday, the Auxiliary, through the Lilac Twigs and others, is hosting a Craft, Collectible, and Antique Show to benefit JMH. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Church, located on Fassett Lane just off Route 417.
There are some good things in store, according to Patty Sherman, head of the Lilac Twig, which has organized the event.
Each year, through several different kinds of fundraisers, the Auxiliary raises between $60,000 and $80,000 for the hospital. The funds are used to provide patient services and equipment that is on the hospital’s wish list. In the past, the Auxiliary has also pledged significant funds toward hospital capital projects and, a few years ago, it completely remodeled the maternity wing. Auxiliary members also operate the gift shop and provide volunteer services for patient care.
Due to the pandemic, many of the Auxiliary’s fundraisers had to be canceled. Their volunteer efforts were curtailed and the gift shop only recently reopened.
“We’re trying to get back to raising funds to support the hospital,” Sherman said.
The Craft, Collectible and Antique Show will offer goods from several different vendors, including Ellen’s Purses of Cuba, quilted items by Brenda Sisson, jewelry from Rossaire Brundage and Pam Guinnip and items from Toby’s Antiques. There will also be items from the hospital gift shop.
A food truck will be on hand serving burgers and hot dogs as well as soup. The day promises to be windy, according to Sherman, and soup will be available in to go containers.
“There will be a mishmash of everything and seasonal and holiday items,” she said.
One of the more thoughtful items being offered are Thanksgiving pies.
Sherman explained that for the last several years the Auxiliary has held a pie sale at the hospital on the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. This year, she said, the service is offered again.
At the show, the Auxiliary will take orders for pies. The 9-inch pies will cost $12 each due to the increase in the cost of making them. The pies will be available on the Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving in the lobby of the Shepherd of the Valley Church.
“We’re trying to do a lot of different things for the Auxiliary and to support the hospital," Sherman said. "We hope people will come out and join us for this good cause."
According to hospital requirements, masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.