ANGELICA — Those seeking COVID-19 vaccines can do so at the Allegany County Fair.
The county Department of Health reported that the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be provided to those age 18 and older at the fair. The fair runs from July 19 to 24 this year. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No appointment is necessary, but some form of proof of age is required. The vaccines will be given near the first aid station. The vaccine will not require a followup dose.
For other vaccination clinics, call (585) 268-9250, option 4, to register. Find a link on the Allegany County Department of Health Facebook Page to register for a time that works for you.
Another clinic, for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, will be held from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. July 30 at the County Office Building in Belmont. A second dose will be given Aug. 20. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ACDOHpfizer7-30
No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since June 25. The tally to date is 3,610, with 3,552 recoveries. State officials report 87 deaths.
Vaccination rates in the county, while below state averages, continue to increase.
The state Department of Health reported Friday that 17,417 county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 37.5% of residents. Since Wednesday, 52 people have received at least one vaccine dose.
The percent of adults to receive at least one dose is 44.7% — the only county with a rate below 50%. Officials also report 16,411 residents — 35.1% — have a completed vaccine series. Since Wednesday, 99 residents have received a full vaccine series.
The county continues to lag the rest of the state. By comparison, 58.5% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 70.2% of adults. Officials also reported 53.7% of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, including 64.9% of adults.