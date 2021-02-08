ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers with underlying conditions who are looking to get COVID-19 vaccines will have to prove they have one, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The state will require a doctor’s letter, medical documentation proving the condition or a certification signed by vaccine recipients stating they have a condition that qualifies them for a shot.
The state will audit the evidence to ensure the rules are followed, Cuomo said. Some level of fraud is to be expected, he added.
Anyone who falsely certifies they have a condition that qualifies them for a shot will face enforcement, Cuomo said.
“Everybody wants this vaccine,” he said. “You have people who are desperate.”
New Yorkers with underlying conditions will be able to make appointments for vaccines starting Feb. 14 at state-run mass vaccination sites. Shots at those sites will begin Feb. 15.
Local health departments will also be allowed to provide shots for those with underlying conditions. They’ll decide on their own how and when to schedule appointments and what type of proof they’ll require, Cuomo said.
Underlying conditions that will qualify you for a shot include:
• Cancer, whether current or in remission
• Chronic kidney disease
• Pulmonary diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis
• Intellectual and developmental disabilities like Down syndrome
• Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies and high blood pressure
• Weakened immune system from an organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, HIV, immune deficiencies, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines or other causes
• Obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
• Type 1 or 2 diabetes
• Cerebrovascular disease
• Neurologic conditions like Alzheimer’s disease
• Liver disease
Those conditions affect millions of New Yorkers. State websites for vaccine registration are likely to buckle on Sunday when appointments for people with those conditions open.
“There will be a crush,” said Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide. “This will not be perfect.”
She asked those looking for appointments to be patient.
Cuomo announced last week that vaccine eligibility would expand to those with underlying conditions that put them an increased risk to Covid.
LIVE PERFORMANCES IN NY
New York is working toward the return of live performances, Cuomo said Monday.
There’s no timeline yet for when events statewide could return, he said during a press conference in Albany. And any plan to restart in-person theater or concerts will involve capacity limits and testing.
But the state is taking active steps toward bringing audiences back, Cuomo said.
One of the first is a series of 300 popup performances that will take place at locations across the state over the next few months. Those shows will eventually take place in indoor venues that can be adapted for COVID-19 rules like social distancing and proper ventilation.
Even Broadway theaters could return with testing and other requirements in place, Cuomo said.
“That’s what we’re working through now,” he said. “We’re moving down this path. We’re watching the infection rate. It’s always a calculation.”
Cuomo has been talking about the return of the arts for weeks now. It was a prominent theme of his State of the State address in January.
He has said the Buffalo Bills playoff games that took place last month can serve as models for restarting large events throughout New York. The thousands of fans who attended were all tested beforehand and contact tracing has shown no evidence the games led to COVID spread.
The state has already moved to allow wedding receptions to return with up to 150 guests, as long as all are tested ahead of time.
“That is where we are headed,” Cuomo said. “The overall effort is headed towards reopening with testing. We’re going to be smart, but also aggressive about it.”
