JAMESTOWN — SUNY Jamestown Community College, in accordance with a mandate from the State University of New York, will require incoming and returning students to receive the COVID-19 vaccination pending the federal government’s full approval of the vaccine.
Students who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized COVID vaccine and provide proof of vaccination will have no COVID-19 related restrictions. Vaccination records must be provided two weeks prior to arriving on campus for any reason.
Students who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccinated with a COVID vaccine not FDA-authorized and/or have approved medical or religious exemptions, must continue to wear a mask in indoor areas, outdoor areas if unable to maintain 6-foot distancing and public transportation.
They must also participate in pool testing and complete a daily COVID screening.
The college announced in April that it would return to in-person operations contingent on health and safety protocols set forth by the State University of New York, health departments in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, the New York State Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control.
JCC shifted to remote operations on March 17, 2020, and began the 2020-21 academic year in August using a flexible instructional format that has included online, hybrid, and in-person courses.
More information is available at sunyjcc.edu/coronavirus.
St. Bonaventure University announced in June that it will require all students — except for fully online, non-residential graduate students — to complete a COVID-19 vaccination and provide documentation by the time they return to campus for the fall 2021 academic semester.
This includes residential, off-campus and commuter students.
Limited religious and medical exemptions will be granted, and the university said reasonable accommodations will be provided in accordance with guidance from public health authorities, St. Bonaventure policy and applicable law.