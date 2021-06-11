BELMONT — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County as officials hope to improve the county’s worst-in-state vaccine record.
The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the new case brings the total to date to 3,602. Of those, 3,529 were reported as recovered. State officials report 87 deaths to date among county residents. Officials reported 347 people were tested June 10 for the disease.
Officials also reported 116 active quarantine or isolation orders. To date, 13,184 orders have been issued.
THIS WEEK the county completed four clinics, distributing 73 doses of vaccine, including 30 of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, 21 doses of the Moderna two-dose vaccine, and 22 doses of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.
The next round of community clinics includes:
- June 23 — Fillmore Fire Hall, 3-5 p.m. Second dose July 21.
- June 30 — New Hudson Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose July 28.
- July 7 — Whitesville Fire Hall, 4-6 p.m. Second dose Aug. 4.
Call (585) 268-9250 and press option 4 to register.
Allegany County continues to lag behind the rest of the state for vaccine doses. With 36.2% of all residents having received at least one dose, the county is now 19.2 percentage points behind the state as a whole. The next-lowest county in terms of first doses is Lewis County, which reports 40.6% of all residents having received at least one vaccine dose.
Allegany County also reports just 43.2% of all adults as having received at least one dose, compared to 67% of the state as a whole. Among the 61 other counties in the state, only Tioga County also reports under half of all adults having received at least one dose — at 49%.
The state also reports just 32% of the county has received a full vaccine series, compared to 48.5% of the state as a whole.