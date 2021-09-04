FRANKLINVILLE — One week after her 55th birthday, Angela Schadt found herself at Olean General Hospital with a terrible cough, shortness of breath and fever.
It was early January, Schadt had just retired and, sitting alone in an isolation room, a doctor told her she tested positive for COVID-19.
“All I could do was call my husband, who couldn’t come in with me and had to wait in the truck, and tell him I tested positive for COVID,” Schadt recalled.
Nearly nine months later, the effects of Schadt’s battle with COVID-19 continue to impact everyday life. Her harrowing journey has led her to urge anyone to do whatever they can to protect themselves from COVID-19. That includes being vaccinated.
Originally from the West Valley area, Schadt said she moved to Franklinville about 26 years ago after marrying her husband, Jeremy Schadt. They have one son.
Due to underlying medical conditions, Schadt said she had already been diagnosed with Covid pneumonia. After receiving some treatment at the hospital, Schadt returned home to quarantine for two weeks.
“Every day I just got sicker and sicker,” she explained. “I was on antibiotics, steroids, even with around-the-clock Tylenol my fever kept getting higher.”
In that time, Schadt said she also developed more shortness of breath, wheezing and fatigue. She said she knew what signs to watch for, such as her oxygen levels dropping into the 80s. After calling her doctor, Schadt was back at the hospital 10 days after she was first discharged.
“The ambulance took me this time, and I went back into the isolation room,” she recalled. The room had one window with a large hose Schadt said she could barely see over to the outside. She couldn’t see family or friends, only the medical professionals in the hospital.
Although her symptoms remained steady at first, Schadt said her condition declined after several days despite aggressive treatment, including antibodies from another person who had survived COVID-19. She said was coughing up blood and sweating constantly. She was given steroids and went through three rounds of antibiotics.
“It was awful. The worst thing I’ve ever been through in my life, and I’ve been through a lot,” she said. “All I kept thinking was, ‘I just retired. I can’t die yet.’”
Because her body required higher amounts of oxygen, Schadt was eventually placed on 40 liters of high-flow oxygen and a BiPAP machine at night.
Besides the physical effects, Schadt said it was awful being alone for so long, unable to visit with family and friends and not knowing if she would make it. During one especially tough time, Schadt asked the nurse to call her husband for her and tell him she loved him and their son.
“If I didn’t fight as hard as I did. … There were times I thought I’m just not going to go home again,” she recalled. “And then I’d tell myself, ‘No, I am going to live.’ I did it, but I’m still paying the price.”
Throughout it all, Schadt said the staff at OGH and her personal doctor took great care of her and saved her life.
WITH COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in the region in recently, Dr. Jill Owens, interim chief medical officer with Upper Allegheny Health System, said lower vaccination rates and more aggressive strains of COVID are likely responsible.
“Unfortunately, even vaccinated people are getting infected,” she said. “However, it is quite clear, both locally and from data we’re seeing in other areas, that vaccinated people are not getting as sick, they aren’t getting hospitalized as frequently, they aren’t taking up ICU beds or using ventilators as often and they aren’t dying as often as the unvaccinated.”
Owens said there is a need to continue to vaccinate new individuals and get boosters eight months after finishing the initial Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to help to protect everyone going forward.
Owens said it is also imperative that everyone continues to mask when in indoor public areas where social distancing is difficult and in crowds to lower transmission. She also said to remember to wash your hands frequently.
“None of these measures are perfect, but they will lessen the impact it has on the community, especially our most vulnerable,” she added.
SCHADT WAS eventually discharged after 17 days, returning home on 8 liters of oxygen, still quite ill and weak. She said her husband had to carry her inside as she was unable to climb the three steps up to the door on her own.
“I had to have physical therapists for two to three months. I had a visiting nurse,” she said. “I’m better than I was, but I’m not myself yet.”
Schadt said she still has a chronic, deep, barking cough and breathing has not returned to normal. She requires oxygen seven months after being discharged, using a CPAP machine at night. Half of her hair fell out and she has terrible brain fog, she said.
“It took about seven months for my chest X-ray to clear to be back to my normal,” she said. “I still can’t walk up hills. I can walk on flat ground, but I get out of breath.”
Schadt said she has seen her regular doctor in recent months, but it is too soon to tell when or if the long-term effects will go away.
“I want people to realize they don’t know who is going to get a bad outcome,” she said.
Schadt said she strongly encourages everyone to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing and getting vaccinated.
“You need to do what you’re supposed to to stop spreading it,” she added. “I’ve been vaccinated, but I still wear a mask to protect the other person. It’s not their right to get me sick.”