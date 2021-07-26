NEW YORK (TNS) — New cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly in New York, but it’s no longer up to the state to decide how to respond, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
When the state’s pandemic emergency ended a month ago, that shifted day-to-day decisions on how to handle Covid to local governments, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City.
That means any new mask mandates, vaccine requirements or other rules will come from local officials, not the state.
“I think they should be taking this very seriously,” Cuomo said of how local governments should respond to the increase in cases. “I think this spike in numbers is alarming. I would urge them to take significant action now.
“The way we beat COVID is we got ahead of it," he added. "If you wait for the numbers to go up, it’s too late. I would urge localities to act now. But by law, it is a local decision.”
If the numbers continue to get worse, the state could eventually take over the decisions once again, Cuomo said. That would require a new health emergency to be declared. The state Legislature would have to act.
New York is not at that point yet, Cuomo said, appearing in public to discuss the pandemic for the first time since June.
The governor said the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for 72.2% of recent cases of COVID-19 in the state.
He announced a new effort to boost vaccinations in areas with high rates of Covid infections and low rates of shots.
The state confirmed 1,982 new cases Saturday, up nearly fourfold from 506 confirmed July 1, and another 1,296 Sunday.
Hospitalizations have also started creeping higher and are back above 500 after falling below 400 in late June. They rose 41 yesterday to 546.
The numbers are still far below where they were at their worst.
“Yes, the numbers are going up,” Cuomo said. “Do something about it. We act. We’re not passive. We’re not just going to sit there and let it happen. We see the problem coming.”
More vaccinations are the answer, Cuomo said, noting that just 0.15% of vaccinated New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID. And the vaccines have been proven to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 94%.
So far, 56.6% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and 62.3% have had at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among adults, 74.6% have had at least one dose.
That means there are still 3.5 million unvaccinated adults in New York, Cuomo said.
“There’s no logical theory that anyone can advance now that says it’s more logical not to take the vaccine than to take the vaccine,” he said. “There’s no logic to that argument.”
But Cuomo also acknowledged he and other government leaders have spent months talking about the virtues of vaccines. Shots have still slowed.
The state needs a less top-down, more community-based approach, Cuomo said.
He said the state plans to give $15 million to six different statewide community groups to ramp up outreach in areas with low vaccination rates.