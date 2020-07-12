ALBANY — The number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases dipped again on Saturday to 677, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Sunday.
That’s out of more than 62,000 tests, or about a 1% positive return rate.
New daily caseloads in New York have been below 1,000 during July. Those numbers have fluctuated from the 900s down into the 500s.
The state reported five more people died on Saturday. Overall, the state has reported 24,979 people have died from COVID-19.
Forty of 62 counties in New York reported new cases, with the Capital Region seeing the most.
Rensselaer County is seeing an uptick of cases related to people who tested positive after traveling to Georgia, according to Cuomo. The county reported 23 new cases Saturday.
“New York State continues to move forward combating COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Cuomo said in a press release. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines.”
Cuomo said Sunday’s numbers remain “low and stable,” but he urged residents to continue with the measures taken to control the disease.
“Being New York Tough isn’t easy,” he said, “but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now.”
Some additional stats show that patient hospitalizations totaled 801 (+2) in New York state on Saturday, with 75 patients newly admitted (the same total as Friday). There were 174 patients in intensive care Saturday (-3 from Friday) and 102 patients on intubation (+2 from Friday).
In Western New York, 1.0% of people tested on Thursday were positive for the virus, while on Friday 1.9% were positive and on Saturday, 1.0%. Those percentages are consistent with test results the last several days in WNY.