ALBANY (TNS) — The second year of COVID-19 started on a high note: vaccines were rolling out and people looked forward to a summer free from illness.
But the year is ending with uncertainty again as another variant sweeps through the country.
The delta variant over the summer played havoc with many back-to-the-office initiatives, even among vaccinated workers, and some people began to delay travel again because it was unclear whether it would be safe.
Delta drove case numbers up through fall and is now being eclipsed locally and nationally by the omicron variant, which health officials say appears to be more contagious than delta although the illness it causes may be less severe.
”I think there was hope the vaccine would be the get-out-of-jail-free card. It really hasn’t worked out that way,” said Steven Hanks, chief clinical officer and COO of St. Peter’s Health Partners.
Health officials in New York urged adults in December to get a third shot of vaccine to better protect them from the omicron variant. Scientists are still trying to determine the effectiveness of boosters, if omicron will be as deadly as previous variants, and if current treatments will still work.
Many parents looked forward to getting their children vaccinated when the shots for those as young as 5 slowly rolled out — but they too were left in uncertainty, because it’s not yet clear if people who can’t get boosted have much protection against omicron. Those under age 16 can’t be boosted yet.
Those who have children too young for vaccines, especially those who live in a high-risk household, are in the same tenuous situation they’ve been in for the past two years.
It’s not the way people expected 2021 to end as New York state surpassed 60,000 total deaths.
Schools reopened for full in-person classes, but cases spiked in November and hospitals reported being overwhelmed. In December, mask rules were reimposed statewide, but some county officials immediately announced they wouldn’t enforce the rules. At the same time, some employees went to court to avoid getting vaccinated. The Supreme Court let stand New York state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
At this point, anyone who is high risk can’t relax their guard, Hanks said.
”The best advice to those folks is to continue to lay low. That’s a difficult message to swallow though for two straight holiday seasons,” he said, adding that he canceled his holiday plans with his elderly relatives. “Really the best advice is to try to hunker down.”
There is some hope on the horizon.
Just before Christmas, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization to Pfizer for a COVID-19 treatment pill. It is a prescription medication like Tamiflu, which is given to people who test positive for the flu.
”It may actually be highly efficacious if given very early in the course of COVID. Possibly even more effective than Tamiflu,” Hanks said. “That will really be a game-changer. Because right now what we have is monoclonal antibodies. It’s expensive, it’s difficult to get. A pill is much easier to distribute.”
In early 2022, Hanks said, the world might get great news about the pandemic — or terrible news.
”Omicron might crowd out all the other variants in circulation now,” he said. “It’s transmitting so rapidly it could burn itself out and the pandemic would end. The virus becomes endemic and circulates in low levels and doesn’t cause the kind of outbreaks we’ve seen.”
Or, he said, it could turn out omicron hits reset on the entire pandemic.
”The pessimistic view ... is it may be an escape variant. An escape variant is one that the existing vaccines and existing treatments don’t really do something for,” he said. “That would be the most depressing scenario.”
He predicted scientists will know which is happening by mid-January.