Cattaraugus County has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations increase over the past two weeks from more than 30 on average to more than 40 as cases explode across New York state.
As of Sunday there were 44 county residents hospitalized — there were 33 hospitalized as of Dec. 26. Active cases have also increased from 243 as of Tuesday to 378 as of Sunday.
There were 164 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the holiday weekend from Friday, when there 87 new cases reported, through Sunday, when there were 39 new cases.
The percent positive for the county in testing for the virus was 13.5.% on Sunday, while the seven-day rolling average was 12%.
That compares to a single-day average for positivity at 22.69% on Saturday for the state; the state’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was at 20.87%.
Western New York’s seven-day average was 17.13% as of Saturday, according to data from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.
There were a total of 83 deaths reported in New York state on Saturday, increasing the total reported to and compiled by the CDC to 61,242.
More than 85,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus statewide on the last day of 2021, a more than 10% rise from the day before, Hochul’s office reported Saturday.
“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Hochul said in a statement Sunday. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”
In Cattaraugus County, 38,465 people have completed their vaccine series, while 42,044 people have received at least one vaccine dose; 64.2% of the 18 and older population has received at least one vaccine dose and 54.7% of the entire population have received at least one vaccine dose.