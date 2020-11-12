OLEAN — A smaller, shorter ceremony in the rain marked Veterans Day in Olean on Wednesday amid a pandemic — but the occasion was still marked.
Dozens of area veterans and Scouts celebrated Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Wednesday — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — for a ceremony lasting less than 10 minutes under the Lincoln Square structure.
Scouts served as flag bearers for the ceremony, while the Olean American Legion Post 530 ritual team fired three volleys. Legion Commander Jim Farmer and Olean VFW Commander Steve Calbi rang the Heritage Bell — the 3,000-pound bell out of the old city hall — 11 times to mark the hour.
One missing piece of the ceremony was the music, however.
“Our Olean High School band had several illnesses and could not be here today,” said Legion First Vice Commander Jim Tambash, who served as master of ceremonies for the event.
He also encouraged all attendees to wear face masks and comply with social distancing rules amid the pandemic that has led to 240,000 deaths in America, including 21 in Cattaraugus County.
Mayor Bill Aiello, addressing the crowd, said that the city has a long history of thanking its veterans for their sacrifices.
“It is even more important this year,” Aiello said. “Thank you for your service, thank you for your bravery, thank you for the example you set for our community.”
Farmer reflected on strangers thanking him for his service and the meaning of the day.
“Veterans Day, for me, is the day we set aside to recognize the sacrifices for not only the veterans, but of their families,” he said, adding that even just saying “thank you for your service” can “mean a lot” to a veteran.
“Let’s make Veterans Day every day,” he added.
Farmer was critical of the timing of the city’s decision to remove the Olean Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes veterans banners in the last week to make way for Santa Claus Lane decorations — spurred by the unusually nice November weather.
“Let’s keep these flags up at least to Veterans Day,” he said, referring to the decision as “kind of a slap in the face” to the veterans.
“We don’t have to be in such a hurry for Christmas,” he added.
The event Wednesday was the first public holiday observance for local veterans groups in a year. Due to the pandemic, the annual Memorial Day parade was canceled in May, with only a short and lightly-attended ceremony being held at Mount View Cemetery that day to remember service members who died defending the nation.
On Sept. 11, the Legion did not hold its annual 9/11 terror attack remembrance ceremony, but city officials hosted an abbreviated ceremony on the front steps of the Olean Municipal Building.